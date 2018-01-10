CONTROVERSIAL plans for 45 new homes have been given the go-ahead after changes to prevent them overlooking a school swimming pool.

Developers have been given the green light to build housing on a field south of St Andrew’s Close, in Alresford.

Critics had objected to the plans over fears that some of the two-storey homes overlooked the village primary school’s pool.

Bennett Homes already had outline permission for the development.

Tendring Council delayed making a decision on detailed plans in November after councillors called for three of the properties to be changed to bungalows.

There were also concerns over the small size of some of the gardens.

The parish council had objected to the plans and there were seven other letters of opposition.

But Tendring Council passed the proposals after the developers made “vital changes” to the plans.

Planning officer Susanne Ennos said: “The garden size of seven of the gardens has been extended and the design of three homes has been amended to prevent them overlooking the school pool.”