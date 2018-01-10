COUNCILLORS are set to have their say over plans to axe two sheltered housing schemes in Tendring.

A four-week consultation was launched in November over the future of the Spendells housing scheme, in Walton, and Honeycroft, in Lawford.

Both were built in the early Sixties and Tendring Council claims they have proved to be unpopular for years due to their shared facilities and design.

The authority said it is no longer economically viable for them to continue to be subsidised.

A pot of £200,000 is being set aside to help residents through the process and officers have been asked to start preparing alternative accommodation for residents in the event the decision to close is eventually taken.

The potential closure only involves the main building at Honeycroft, and not the bungalows which are all occupied.

Tendring Council’s service development and delivery committee will meet on Monday to formally respond to the consultation.

Tim Clarke, the council’s head of housing, will give a presentation on the review of the sheltered housing schemes.

Paul Honeywood, councillor responsible for housing, said the ongoing and increasing revenue loss of rental income can no longer be sustained.

He added: “We have been looking at both Honeycroft and Spendells for some time and we have been keeping the remaining residents informed of the situation at each step of the way.

“A decision will be taken in the coming months.”

Council officers first met with residents last October to ask for their views and suggestions on the future of the schemes, which the council said are very dated in design.