TOWN Hall bosses have promised round-table talks after residents claimed lazy parents are putting lives at risk outside a school.

Kirby Residents’ Association said parents are putting youngsters at risk with bad school-run parking outside the village primary school, in Halstead Road.

They have called for cones to be put out to stop rogue parking on the busy road.

Residents’ association chairman Ray Enever fears someone could be killed if the parking issue is not resolved quickly and said “indiscriminate” parking is holding up buses and blocks the path of emergency vehicles.

Tendring Council is now offering to hold round-table talks in a bid to tackle parking issues outside the school.

The council said parking enforcement officers have already carried out patrols on several occasions.

They have also put notices on cars and spoken to drivers in an effort to change bad habits, which include parking on zig-zag lines and across pavements and driveways. But council enforcement boss Fred Nicholls admits there is no simple overnight solution.

He said: “We have done what we can to address the difficulties experienced at this particular location and the school has definitely played its part.

“The police have been involved and I know there has already been an initial meeting last year.

“However, I am happy to set up a meeting with Kirby Residents’ Association chairman Ray Enever, council officers and the school to see if we can together find a better way forward.

“Mr Enever has already discussed a number of ideas through the press and I think we need to talk those through and look at all the implications and likely success.”

Mr Nicholls said he will be asking officers to set up a meeting as soon as possible to discuss the situation.

The council has been working with the North Essex Parking Partnership to tackle parking problems outside a number of schools in the district.

Mr Nicholls said: “I think we all accept the issues in Halstead Road are among the worst and we want to get on top of them if we can.

“It has not been for the want of trying and I look forward to having a positive discussion with Mr Enever.”

Headteacher Charlotte Booth-Rylett previously said she is encouraging cycling and car sharing to keep the road outside the school clear and that senior leaders are on duty on the roadside every day.