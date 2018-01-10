RESIDENTS have been left outraged after a Government inspector approved plans for a new site for more than 60 caravans in Weeley.

Tom Doran’s original application for holiday lodge caravans at the Starena Lodge Holiday Park, in Clacton Road, was rejected by Tendring Council last year.

But he appealed against the decision and the plans have now got the green light from Government inspector Michael Boniface.

The application is for land next to an existing holiday park with 60 caravans, which is currently underway after being given consent.

Mr Boniface said the scheme would draw people to the area, increase spending at local businesses and support the local economy.

He said: “In this case the development has been designed to integrate with the existing park while increasing the number of pitches and providing additional areas of open space and landscaping.

“The council has recently found the existing park to be acceptable in terms of its layout and amenity and so a continuation of the well-spaced, low density units proposed would seem to be an appropriate response.”

Mr Doran’s application to be awarded costs against Tendring Council was refused.

Lesley Groom, of Mill Lane, Weeley Heath, objected to the plan and said she was concerned a child could be hurt due to the increased traffic.

She said: “The entrance to the caravan site is via a slip road, which passes St Andrew’s Primary School, a nursery school, the much-used village hall and then a children’s playground.

“This road is always incredibly busy in the mornings and in the evenings on schooldays.

“An additional 67 caravans will add a lot more traffic to what is already a dangerous road.”

Carol Bannister, of Waylands Drive, said there are already 450 caravans in Weeley and a further 67 would result in the “unacceptable situation” where caravans outnumber homes in Weeley Heath.

She said it would have a “detrimental impact” on the character of the rural area.

Weeley councillor Jeff Bray told the Gazette: “Many residents will be outraged by this decision.

“Residents are concerned that sites like this could become for year-round residential use and we will be keeping an eye on this to make sure that doesn’t happen.”