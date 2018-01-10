A TALENTED youngster has battled her way to the final of a singing competition.

Faith Louise-Garner, 12, of Kirby Cross, made it to the final stages of the X Factor-like show Factor EsseX.

Although the Clacton County High School pupil didn’t bag the top spot, she was one of the youngest contestants to perform in the final at Fiction nightclub in Romford.

Proud mum Aline Robinson, 31, said: “Faith made it to the grand final in Romford where all 33 finalists were invited to perform and she was the second youngest in the the competition.”

Faith spent two evenings a week in Basildon with her mentor and practised at home every night to learn a new song each week.

For her final performance she sang Mary Did You Know by the Pentatonix.

Aline added: “Faith has various awards and showcases coming up in the next few months but her next big move is to start producing her own work and release an original album in the next few years.

“We are all so proud of her every time she performs and her love for music and performing just shines when she is on stage.”