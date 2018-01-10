THERE is a broken down car partially blocking the A12.

One lane is blocked northbound, between junctions 25 at Marks Tey and 26 at Eight Ash Green.

The incident happened at about 8.20am.

UPDATE 10AM: There has been a crash on the A12 this morning.

The crash, involving a car and a lorry, is blocking the outside lane Londonbound between junctions 27 at Spring Lane and 26 at Eight Ash Green.

UPDATE 11.16AM: The broken down car at Marks Tey has now been cleared.

UPDATE 12.05PM: The crash has now been cleared.