A CHILD safety charity has warned of the dangers of social media after a serving police officer was caught by a vigilante paedophile hunter.

Essex Police officer DC John Davies-Brewin arranged to meet what he believed to be a 15-year-old boy following a conversation through social media.

But when the 50-year-old arrived for the meeting in Colchester, the boy turned out to be a vigilante adult.

Davies-Brewin, of East Hill, Colchester, admitted grooming at Chelmsford Crown Court yesterday.

He will be sentenced later this month.

An NSPCC spokesperson for the East of England said: "Davies-Brewin groomed and set out to abuse a boy who he believed to be just 15 years old and who could not consent to sexual activity.

“We know that the internet was used to commit 101 child sexual offences in Essex last year, so the dangers are clear.

“It is vital that parents and carers talk to their children about staying safe in the digital world – whether it’s the importance of privacy settings, or the risks of sharing information with people you don’t know.

“Any child concerned about grooming or inappropriate behaviour online can call Childline for advice on 0800 1111 or use the 1-2-1 chat service via www.childline.org.uk.”

The meeting at which Davies-Brewin was snared took place on June 14.

When Davies-Brewin was searched by police, a number of sexual articles were found.

Essex Police has previously confirmed Davies-Brewin was suspended from duty since his arrest.

A force spokesman added: “Following this guilty plea, Essex Police misconduct matters will be progressed.”