A PAEDOPHILE who gathered a huge collection of obscene images including the horrifying abuse of young children is set to be spared prison.

Steven Reeves, 52, gathered a sickening selection of more than 4,000 pictures and videos including the abuse of a child as young as one.

Over a number of years he used his place of work at the BT Exchange in Holland Road, Clacton, to download and access the pictures, before police tracked him down last July.

The father-of-two, who has been married for 30 years, stored the collection on hardware found at his home and inside a van and lockers he used for work.

Raj Joshi, prosecuting at Chelmsford Crown Court yesterday, said: “He made full and frank admissions to downloading and storing thousands of indecent images and videos of children.

“He was also in possession of extreme bestiality movies and images.

“Some of the material is not only extreme as far as bestiality is concerned but also as far as children are concerned, including a small child aged one to two years.

“An aggravating factor is this took place over a number of years.

“The high volume of images suggests, dare I say, a collection of this type of material.

“In some of these images are children who appear to be under the influence of something or other, though it is not discernible whether they are intoxicated or drugged.”

Annie Fraser, mitigating, said Reeves, of Southcliff Park, Clacton, had expressed remorse for his actions.

“He has lost his job, which was a good and well-paid job, because of this,” she said.

“He is married to a wife of 30 years, she works in the caring industry and cares for her elderly mother.

“As a result of his actions there is also a real possibility they will lose their family home.

“He is appreciative that his actions have brought this on his family.

“He was a man of good character, who worked hard and supported his family, he has fallen low because of this.”

Judge Patricia Lynch QC adjourned sentencing to allow for further time to find the correct programme of treatment for Reeves.

She said: “People like yourself, who download and view these appalling images of vulnerable children, seem to forget they are real children.

“They are real children who are forced to endure the most demeaning and horrific exploitation and grow up knowing people such as yourself and other paedophiles are watching.”

Reeves is expected to be handed a suspended sentence at a hearing on Friday to allow for rehabilitation treatment to be carried out.