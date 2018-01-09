A WOMAN was sexually assaulted by a man during an early morning attack in Clacton.

The woman, aged in her 30s, suffered minor injuries during the incident, which happened in Burstall Close this morning.

The man approached the woman at about 4.30am and asked her for directions before attacking her.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We are investigating the sexual assault of the woman in Clacton this morning.

"The victim, who is in her 30s, was walking on Burstall Close around 4.30am when a man approached her asking for directions.

"The man then grabbed the woman and attacked her.

"The woman is believed to have suffered minor injuries and is being supported by specialist officers."

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact ASAIT on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.