POLICE have found a Kawasaki motorbike that was stolen during a burglary in Little Clacton.

Officers located the bike on Thursday after a member of the public spotted it in Clacton.

The green bike was stolen from a property in Feverills Road overnight on New Year’s Day.

The crooks also took a yellow and black AGV crash helmet and a pair of black leather motorcycle gloves, which have not been recovered.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det Con Robin Coltman at Clacton CID on 101 quoting incident 617 of January 1.