A serving police officer was snared by a vigilante paedophile hunter posing as a 15-year-old boy.

Essex Police officer DC John Davies-Brewin arranged to meet the 'boy' following a conversation on social media.

However, when the 50-year-old arrived for the meeting in Colchester, the boy turned out to be a vigilante adult.

This morning, Davies-Brewin, of East Hill, Colchester, admitted one count of attempting to meet a boy under 16 years of age following grooming at Chelmsford Crown Court.

He will be sentenced at the same court on January 29.

The meeting at which Davies-Brewin was snared took place on June 14.

When Davies-Brewin was searched by police, a number of sexual articles were found.

Essex Police has previously confirmed Davies-Brewin was suspended from duty since his arrest.

A force spokesman said this morning: “Following today’s guilty plea, Essex Police misconduct matters will be progressed.”