CONTROVERSIAL plans for 115 homes on farmland have been put on ice... due to concerns about protected bats and newts.

Tendring Council has deferred a decision over the scheme, in Robinson Road, Brightlingsea, following a meeting of its planning committee.

Despite the plans being recommended for approval by planning officers, councillors said they did not have enough information about protected species including great crested newts and bats.

The wildlife has had habitats on or near the site.

Although initial wildlife habitat surveys have been carried out, the committee did not feel they went far enough and called for more work to be done.

There were also concerns about a loss of hedgerow, a second access being created as part of the scheme, the width of Robinson Road to take the extra traffic and the garden size of some of the new homes.

Hopkins Homes wants to build 15 properties along with garages, access roads, parking and a public open space.

Susanne Ennos, the council’s planning team leader, said the proposal was a sustainable development on the edge of Brightlingsea and the design, layout, landscaping and scale were all acceptable.

“The density is 22 homes per hectare and there is a mixture of property types, most of which are two storeys,” she said.

“There are houses, bungalows and apartments as well as two main areas of open space and more parking spaces than required under our standards.”

The committee heard Natural England had no objection to the application, but after a visit earlier in the day the committee had been made aware of a great crested newt which was thought to have been hibernating in the area.

The site is currently agriculture land and next to another significant development which is under construction and nearly complete.

Tendring Council has already received 24 objections to the scheme.