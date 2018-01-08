HEARTBROKEN family and friends have paid tribute to an 81-year-old grandmother who died alone at home while waiting almost four hours for an ambulance.

Marie Norris died at her home in Abbigail Gardens, Clacton, after calling 999 to complain of chest pains at about 8pm on January 2.

Despite living less than a mile from the town’s ambulance station, it took three hours and 45 minutes for paramedics to reach her on what the East of England Ambulance Service said was one of its busiest days of the year.

By the time paramedics reached Mrs Norris she had stopped breathing.

It is understood that paramedics found her bags packed, ready to go to hospital, beside her body.

Son-in-law Brendan Breheny, 56, said Mrs Norris, a widow and mum-of-three, would not have wanted to call family or friends for help.

“She would not have wanted to bother anyone,” he said, “We don’t know when she died or what she died from. We have to wait for the coroner’s report.

“We didn’t know anything was wrong until 9.30am on January 3 when a policeman knocked on the door,” he told a national newspaper.

Her daughter Linda, 59, added: “She was fit as a fiddle. We don’t know what to do at all. We’re all heartbroken.”

Mrs Norris moved into her home in Clacton after her husband, Fred, died in 2009.

Friend and neighbour Jenny Spalding went on holiday with Mrs Norris in November.

Mrs Spalding, 81, said: ‘This is a terrible shock. I’d only just seen her on the Thursday before Christmas because we went line-dancing together.”

Neighbours Barry and Anne Leach had lived next door to Mrs Norris for eight years.

Barry told the Gazette: “She was a very active 81-year-old – she still drove her car most days.

“On the night she died, we woke up at about midnight with all the commotion outside – there were firemen and an ambulance out there.

“They knocked on our door to see if we knew whether she was still in there or if we had heard anything, but we hadn’t heard anything all night.

“In the end, they decided to break the door down and we didn’t know much more after that. It was pouring with rain.”

Anne added: “It’s terrible that she had to wait so long. It’s such a shame that she didn’t phone anyone else for help.

“The ambulance was outside for about two hours after they broke in. I knew then that is wasn’t good news.

“She was fit and well – she used to go line dancing. She was always out and about. She was an agile woman. She wasn’t an 81-year-old who sat indoors.

“She was a nice lady, but kept herself to herself. She was a private sort of person.”

Dave Powell, regional officer for the GMB union, said the incident is “another example of how we are not coping” with the NHS winter crisis and that the paramedics who had to force their way into Mrs Norris’ home were “devastated”.

Sandy Brown, deputy chief executive of the East of England Ambulance Service, apologised to Mrs Norris’ family and friends and said the incident will be investigated.

The ambulance service said it received a call just before 8pm on January 2 to a report of a woman with chest pain in Clacton but that due to “extremely high demand” a crew did not arrive until 11.46pm.

It added that a control room clinician made a welfare call and spoke to Mrs Norris at 9.47pm.

Clacton MP Giles Watling called for an inquiry into the incident and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn tweeted a link to the Gazette’s report of the incident, adding that “this should not be happening in our country”.