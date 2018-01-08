THE inquest has opened into the death of Hayden Hills who died in a Clacton street.

Hayden, of Elm Grove, Clacton, died in Cambridge Road on October 5 last year.

Essex coroner’s officer David Dinnell said of the 20-year-old: “Hayden was found lying on Cambridge Road with facial injuries and swelling to his head.

“His death was confirmed by police who originally treated it as suspicious.”

Emergency services were called to Cambridge Road just after 8am following reports a man was unconscious and not breathing.

Following a post-mortem examination, the medical cause of death was recorded as 1A unascertained.

Both Hayden’s father and auntie attended coroner’s court for the opening, where he expressed being unhappy with the findings and also the police.

Speaking to them, senior Essex coroner Caroline Beasley-Murray said: “I would like to express my sympathies at this tragic time.”

The inquest has now been adjourned.

A further hearing will be held on March 20.