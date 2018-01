A WOMAN has been jailed after shoplifting from a store in Clacton.

Police had appealed for help tracing Tanya Marriott, 41, after goods were stolen from WH Smith, in Pier Avenue, on December 12.

Marriott, of Roydon Mill, Harlow, was arrested on Boxing Day and has since been jailed for 35 days for theft and breaching a suspended sentence after appearing at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court.