STUDENTS have been sent home from a school in Clacton following a power failure.

Pupils were sent home from Clacton County High School, in Walton Road, at 1.15pm today following the power cut.

The failure has only affected the main power cable into the school and has not affected homes in Walton Road.

A spokesman for the school said: "All power has been cut to the school. As we are unable to provide lunches or maintain the heating students will be sent home at 1.15pm. Sincere Apologies.

"Students who are unable to get home will remain in school in Clouds restaurant.

"Students who are eligible for Free School Meals are being sent to Clouds."

Engineers are currently working on restoring power to the site.