OFFICERS investigating a horrific hit-and-run crash which left a man with serious facial injuries have made an arrest.

Essex Police are appealing for information following the hit-and-run smash at the junction of Burrs Road and The Drive, Clacton.

A Piaggio moped collided with a red Volkswagen Golf, but the car failed to stop at the scene.

The Golf was later recovered in the grounds of the Fryatt Hospital, in Main Road, Dovercourt.

The crash happened at around 7.15pm on Friday.

The rider of the moped, a man aged in his 40s, was taken to hospital with potentially life-changing facial injuries.

A 23-year-old man, from Clacton, was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking, failing to stop at the scene of a collision, causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving without insurance.

He has been released under investigation.

Anyone with information can contact Essex Police on 101.