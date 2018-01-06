POLICE are hunting for a driver who fled the scene of a horrific crash which left a moped rider with serious facial injuries.

Essex Police are appealing for information following the hit-and-run smash at the junction of Burrs Road and The Drive, Clacton.

A Piaggio moped collided with a red Volkswagen Golf, but the car failed to stop at the scene.

The Golf was later recovered in the grounds of the Fryatt Hospital, in Main Road, Dovercourt.

The crash happened at around 7.15pm on Friday.

The rider of the moped, a man aged in his 40s, was taken to hospital with potentially life-changing facial injuries.

Pc Grant Fryatt, from the Stanway Roads Policing Unit, said: “This collision has left the rider of the moped with a really serious injury and it is important we trace the driver of the Golf.

“This part of Clacton is a busy residential area and I believe there will have been people who saw what happened or has dash cam footage of it.

“If you have any information I need you come forward."

Anyone with information or any dash cam footage should contact Pc Fryatt on 101 quoting incident 900 of 05/01.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.