A DRINK driver has been banned from the roads for more than a year and fined hundreds of pounds.

Aaron Street, 23, was arrested on the evening of December 12 as part of a Christmas anti-drink and drug driving campaign launched by Essex Police.

A total of 148 have been arrested during the campaign, which ran from December 1 until January 1.

Street, of Bellfield Close, Brightlingsea, was disqualified from driving for 20 months and ordered to pay £405 in fines and court costs.

The number of people arrested for drink-drive related offences rose in 2017 from 994 in 2016 to 1,061.

Adam Pipe, Essex Police casualty reduction manager, said: “It still baffles and infuriates me that anyone could be so arrogant as to think it is okay to get behind the wheel of a car while intoxicated.

“I believe communities around our county feel the same way we do and information from them has been crucial to helping us identify people breaking the law.

“It’s really important we continue to get that information and I would urge anyone who thinks someone’s drink or drug driving to contact us.

“I want to be clear though – our work to catch drink and drug drivers and take them off Essex’s roads doesn’t finish with the end of this campaign.”

During the same campaign last year 190 people were arrested.