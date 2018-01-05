CLINICIANS are bracing themselves for what is expected to be their busiest weekend of the year.

GP surgeries across Colchester and Tendring are reminding people to choose the correct service for their healthcare needs and to visit their pharmacist in the first instance if they need advice or support.

A North East Essex Clinical Commissioning Group spokesman said: “Our local system remains under serious pressure and we’re reminding local people to help us by seeking advice from the NHS Choices website or from their local pharmacist.

"They are medicines experts who can advise on the treatment of a range of minor ailments and many are open at late and at weekends.”

There are national reports of increases in the number of patients experiencing flu.

Clacton GP Dr Prashant Arora said: “If you haven’t had your flu vaccination it’s still not too late.

"Flu is a nasty condition and it’s really important that anyone who is eligible for the flu vaccination has it.

"The vaccine protects against different strains of flu which can change each year.

“If you’re over 65, or if you are pregnant, or if you have a long term condition, it is really important to get yourself protected.

"It is also important that carers get themselves vaccinated also, both to look after themselves and to protect those who they care for.”

Clinicians are also reminding the public to help prevent the spread of the highly contagious diarrhoea and vomiting bug, Norovirus.

Recent cases have been confirmed by health professionals at Colchester Hospital.

Hospital staff are urging the public to help stop the spread of the winter bug by staying away from the hospital, where possible, if they have experienced any diarrhoea or vomiting symptoms.

Dr Hasan Chowhan, chairman of the CCG and Colchester GP, said: “Sickness bugs are very common at this time of year but they can usually be treated effectively at home with plenty of rest. "A&E is not the right place to go if you have sickness and diarrhoea as it needs to be kept free for those people who need emergency, life-saving treatment.

"If you are experiencing these symptoms, we would really appreciate it if you stayed at home, keep hydrated and stay warm.

"You will find that the symptoms should pass within 24 to 48 hours.

"In addition, please continue to wash your hands thoroughly using soap and warm water and make sure you have plenty of rest.

"You would also need to stay away from work, hospitals or social gatherings for at least 48 hours.”

A list of available pharmacies can be found by visiting neessexccg.nhs.uk/christmas-and-new-year-opening-times.