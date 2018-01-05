A VIOLENT raider threatened a couple with a gun, metal bar and a water gun containing an unknown liquid has been jailed for 11 years.

Michael Jangdhari-Mayo was one of three armed men who raided a home and struck a man on his head with a gun.

The group then tied up the victim and sprayed him in the face with the unknown liquid.

The man's partner, who had locked herself in the bathroom, bravely tried to tend to the victim but was also set upon by the gang and sprayed in the face with the liquid before the gang left with hundreds of pounds in cash, jewellery and a number of personal items.

Both victims received hospital treatment for their injuries on June 22 last year.

Jangdhari-Mayo was subsequently arrested and charged with the raid at the home, off Midway, in Jaywick.

The 31-year-old, of Warwick Road, Clacton, was found guilty of aggravated burglary by a jury in November and sentenced last week at Chelmsford Crown Court.

Two other men remain at large and police are continuing to appeal for information on the pair.

Investigating officer Det Con Robin Coltman said: “Jangdhari-Mayo subjected the victims to a horrific ordeal in an armed attack with a high level of violence.

“He has shown no remorse for his actions and forced the victims to wait for justice by pleading not guilty and taking the case to trial.

"He will now face a lengthy sentence locked in a prison cell.”

Anyone with further information about the attack should to contact Clacton CID on 101 or Crimestoppers.