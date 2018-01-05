A THUG who left his victim with serious injuries after carrying out an unprovoked attack has been jailed for four years.

The victim, a man in his 50s, had been drinking with a friend in the Queen’s Head on Walton High Street on the evening of March 5 last year when he decided to call a taxi and went outside.

While outside, he met Timothy Ashley who asked him if he wanted a cigarette.

The victim said he would but was then attacked by Ashley who knocked him to the floor and continued to assault him.

Two police officers, who were out on patrol, witnessed the attack and gave the victim first aid.

He needed hospital treatment after suffering a broken nose, fractured eye socket, fractured shoulder and multiple bruises.

Ashley, 35 of Empire Square, London, was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and later charged.

He denied the offence but was convicted following a trial at Chelmsford Crown Court in October.

He was jailed today for four years years at the same court.

Investigating officer Det Con Dave Brooks said: “This was a vicious and unprovoked attack which left the victim with multiple serious injuries.

“The ferocity of this attack is truly shocking and it is galling that anyone would use this level of violence in any situation, let alone one where there was no provocation.

“Timothy Ashley is a violent and dangerous man and our streets are safer with him behind bars.

“I want to praise the courage of the victim throughout the investigation and trial process and hope this sentence provides him with some solace.”