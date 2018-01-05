POLICE have named a man they are looking for after a woman was attacked in a Clacton nightclub.

Lacey Knight, 21, suffered black eyes and multiple fractures to her cheek bones, nose and jaw after being punched in the face in Elements nightclub, in Station Road, at around 1am on December 9.

Police now say they want to speak to John Kalema, 26, in connection with the attack.

Lacey will have to return to hospital in a few weeks to have her broken jaw rewired.

She is also appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

ATTACK VICTIM: Lacey Knight suffered multiple injuries

Lacey said: “I was out with my friends innocently enjoying night out when a man approached and made an advance, which I politely declined.

"He then punched me in the face a number of times, leaving me with multiple fractures in my face.

“Since the attack I’m suffering from panic attacks, I’m afraid of being on my own and although my face has healed, mentally I have to relive this attack.

“I contacted police because I wouldn’t want anyone suffering the same attack as me. Please call police if you have any information.”

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of John Kalema or knows anything that can assist the police in their investigations is urged to contact Clacton CID on 101 quoting crime reference 42/174076/17 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.