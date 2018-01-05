A COUPLE who had been enjoying a trip to Africa returned to find their house ransacked and jewellery had been taken.

Martin Davis, 67, and his wife, Joan, 64, lost cash and a gold signet engagement ring, earrings, a gold face Raymond Weil watch and a silver faced Gucci women’s watch in the raid.

The couple had bought each other the watches to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary in Paris.

Police are now appealing for information after the thieves broke into the couple’s home on Crome Road, Clacton, between December 29 and January 3.

They smashed a glass pane in the conservatory door to gain access.

Taxi driver Mr Davis said: “We got back from holiday.

“We unlocked the front door and walked into the living room and the patio door was broken.

“We think they’ve got in by going over the garden wall.

“We went away for Christmas to Cape Verde, it was meant to be a relaxing holiday but now we’ve come back to this lot.

“A lot of what was taken was sentimental, it’s my wife’s, auntie’s and mum’s jewellery and a money was taken.

“Thank God they didn’t touch the car keys. They got what they wanted and got out.

Mr Davis believes about £800 was taken in cash from a hotel-style safe.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det Con Jo Mangham at Clacton CID on 101 quoting crime reference 42/940/18 or Crimestoppers anonymously 0800 555 111.