A MAN from Clacton has been arrested after a woman died following a crash between a car and two lorries in Cambridge.

The 55-year-old was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving following the crash on Thursday.

The incident happened on the on westbound carriageway of the A14, near Girton, at about 5.05pm.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Constabulary added: “The woman was a passenger in a Peugeot E7 that was involved in a collision with two heavy goods vehicles.

“A man who was driving the vehicle was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge with serious injuries.

“A second man received minor injuries as a result of the collision.”

The 55-year-old man from Clacton is currently in police custody.

Anyone who saw the collision is asked to call the Cambridgeshire Constabulary's Road Policing Unit on 101 quoting incident 319 of January 4.