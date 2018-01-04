A CHURCH warden from St Osyth has been honoured with a British Empire Medal in the Queen’s New Year’s Honours.

Lecturer and educationalist Shirley Wells, of Clacton Road, received the award for services to education and young people.

Mrs Wells, 72, said she was “humbled” to receive the award after 54 years of lecturing and mentoring, which has seen her help thousands of business studies students.

Her career started in south London at the age of 18 when she started teaching first-generation immigrants eager to further their education.

She continues to mentor masters-level students training to be teachers at a centre based at Colchester High School for Girls.

She also worked at Colchester Sixth Form College for 20 years and served as warden at St Peter and St Paul’s Church in St Osyth.

She has five children and 21 grandchildren Mrs Wells said: “When the letter came from the Cabinet Office, I was absolutely amazed – I felt really very humbled. I would never have thought I could have achieved this.

“I was absolutely thrilled and very excited. It’s been a pleasure to work with teachers over the years – I’ve worked with some lovely people.

“Everyone says to me ‘I’ve never known anyone love their job so much’ but I work with so many lovely people“I come from quite a modest background there were no teachers, doctors or nurses in my family – they were cleaners.

“I worked at Colchester Sixth Form for 20 years and the people were amazing.

“It was a wonderful place to work and it was a pleasure to work with the young people.”