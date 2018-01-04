A COLLISION in Frating has caused slow moving traffic this afternoon.

The incident has happened on the A133 southbound, just by the Auction Rooms after the A120.

At around 3.18pm the road was closed partially blocked.

A spokesperson for the East of England Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 3.18pm to a road traffic collision on the A133 near Great Bromley.

"One ambulance attended the scene to treat two patients, neither with serious injuries.

"No patients were taken to hospital."