ANTIQUES expert Tim Wonnacott arrived in historic Harwich with a Bargain Shunt when he crashed into a line of cars.

Mr Wonnacott is more used to hearing the crash of the gavel going down in an auction room than bangs in the street.

But when the Celebrity Antiques Road Trip presenter was driving down the town’s West Street, he took an unscheduled trip along the side of four parked cars.

Crash in the attic - Mr Wonnacott after the incident (Photos:

Georgie Janet-Planet Collins​)

Mr Wonnacott, who presented hit BBC TV show Bargain Hunt for ten years, was in the town to visit Timeline Auctions which is based in the former magistrates' court in Main Road, Dovercourt.

But on the way to dinner, at about 6.30pm on Wednesday, he was travelling along West Street when he scraped the cars.

History lover Mr Wonnacott should have been in his element as the road is lined with Grade II listed homes, pubs dating back as far as the 18th century and Trinity House, which has operated from this part of town for more than 200 years.

Brett Hammond, owner of Timeline Auctions, said: “He was coming to visit us and there a car coming in the other direction.

"He pulled over too far to the left and damaged some cars.

“No-one was hurt and he will make sure it is all sorted in terms of the other cars.”

The crash happened near to the Shakers bar, which dates back to the early 1900s but was the site of an inn from about 1862.

Incident - Mr Wonnacott with a police officer

Becky Gawn’s car was one of those hit.

Becky, who is the landlady at Shakers, said: “He was a really nice man, it’s all being sorted out and no-one was injured.”

We contacted Mr Wonnacott’s agent Limelight Management but it declined to comment.