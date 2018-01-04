POLICE want to talk to this man in connection with a burglary at a school in Weeley.

Crooks forced their to St Andrew's Primary School, in Clacton Road, and stole three laptops.

The incident happened at around 10.45am on Sunday, October 29, but police have only just released details.

The crooks are believed to have carried the laptops away in a green kitchen food waste caddy.

Anyone with information or who saw anyone acting suspiciously is urged to contact PC Shane Willis at Clacton police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.