A KAWASAKI motorbike has been stolen from an address in Little Clacton.

The green bike - registration AV58 DYS - was stolen during a burglary at Feverills Road overnight on New Year's day.

The owner reported it missing when he got home at 11.15am.

Crooks also took a yellow and black AGV crash helmet and a pair of black leather motorcycle gloves.

Anyone with information should contact Det Con Robin Coltman at Clacton CID on 101.