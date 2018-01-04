CASH and jewellery have been stolen during a burglary in Crome Road, Clacton.

Crooks broke into the property between December 29 and January 3 while the victim was away on holiday.

They smashed a window to get into the property before stealing a three-figure sum of cash, gold signet engagement ring, hooped earrings, a gold-faced Raymond Weil watch with a black leather strap and a silver-faced Gucci women’s watch.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Det Con Jo Mangham at Clacton CID on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.