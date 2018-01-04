A thug lashed out and launched a devastating kick at a vulnerable drug user who refused to share his crack cocaine, a court heard.

Gary Bassett, 51, died in hospital after suffering a severe head injury in an alleyway behind Debenhams, in Basildon, in July last year.

Lloyd Deacon, 27, of Parson's Field, Dedham, denies murdering Mr Bassett.

Chelmsford Crown Court heard today how Deacon had met with Mr Bassett and his companion Melanie Williams in Basildon town centre.

Mr Bassett and Miss Williams had smoked crack cocaine together earlier that day and were looking to meet a drug dealer to get more.

They met Deacon and an older man, John Haycock, before heading to the alleyway to smoke a further supply of the Class A drug.

The jury heard Deacon later approached the pair and asked for a portion of their crack cocaine, but left when he was refused.

He allegedly approached a black car, which CCTV footage shows Deacon and Mr Haycock had arrived in earlier that day.

Robin Griffiths, prosecuting, said: "Shortly after he returned to the car, the defendant returned to where Miss Williams and Mr Bassett were still sitting on the ground.

"But by now his demeanour had completely changed.

"He spoke in an aggressive tone of voice and demanded he give them their drugs.

"Mr Bassett declined and the defendant responded by kicking him with considerable force to the side of the head, causing him to fall backwards.

"Miss Williams said it appeared Mr Bassett had been knocked out.

"She had seen the defendant's foot come flying past her face.

"Miss Williams feared he may repeat his assault so kicked out at the defendant.

"The defendant did not leave immediately and there developed a skirmish between her and him.

"Miss Williams reached into her bag and took out a pen with which she struck out at the defendant's neck."

After Deacon left the alleyway, Miss Williams desperately tried to revive the unresponsive Mr Bassett and dialled 999, but he suffered a cardiac arrest.

Mr Bassett regained a pulse thanks to the hard work of paramedics and air ambulance staff, but died in hospital in the early hours of July 31.

The court heard police later recovered Deacon's DNA from the pen and he was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Mr Griffiths added: "That was no glancing shot, it was a heavy blow, struck to a man seated on the ground in a particularly vulnerable situation and delivered, it would appear, in anger.

"At this critical moment, the defendant did intend to cause really serious bodily harm.

"There then came a time when the defendant's legal time notified the Crown Prosecution Service of the general nature of his defence.

"He accepts it was he whose foot came into contact with Mr Bassett's head.

"What he does dispute is the circumstances in which it occurred and his intention.

"In a nutshell it appears he is saying he acted in self defence."

'Give me your drugs!'

THE desperate friend of murdered Gary Bassett plunged a pen into the neck of his frenzied attacker who was "screaming for the drugs," a court heard.

Melanie Williams had ventured down the alleyway behind Debenhams, in Basildon, with Mr Bassett to smoke a recently purchased supply of crack cocaine.

Chelmsford Crown Court heard the pair had earlier bumped into murder accused Lloyd Deacon and his companion John Haycock in Basildon town centre.

The jury heard Deacon asked if Mr Bassett could get him any drugs, and he replied "give me 15 minutes and I will see what I can do".

Later, while Mr Bassett and Miss Williams prepared to take the drugs, Deacon allegedly "suddenly appeared."

Miss Williams said: "The defendant came over.

"He asked if Gary could get any more drugs and Gary said we need a bit more time.

"Gary had said he looked muscley and the defendant responded that he was a boxer.

"Then he asked if could have some of our crack. We both said no."

Miss Williams said she watched as Deacon walked away to a dark car, pausing at the opened passenger door and talking to someone inside.

"The next thing I recall is the defendant coming back," she said.

"He started shouting 'give me your f****** drugs.'

"He kicked Gary in the head.

"I thought he had just knocked him out.

"I kicked out at the defendant.

"I was frightened he was going to kick me and Gary couldn't defend himself.

"The defendant started waving his arms about, towards me.

"While kicking out the defendant fell towards me.

"I had a pen in my hand - it would have been in my bag.

"I jabbed it in the defendant's neck. I was scared - I wanted him to get off me and to go away."

She added: "He was still screaming for the drugs.

"He stopped only after I told him there wasn't any left now because he had knocked it all flying."

The court heard Miss Williams attempted CPR by following the instructions of a 999 call handler before paramedics arrived.

She said: “I could feel his heart at first, but it was beating quite fast.

“We were counting the amount of pushes I had to do on his chest.”

Mr Bassett later died in hospital on July 31.

The trial continues...