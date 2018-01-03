A STRETCH of a north Essex beach is set to feature in a student film production in the new year.

A group of students from the Hertfordshire University are in the process of creating their film Retired Not Expired.

The short adventure follows vibrant elderly character, Desmond, who lives in a care home and spends most of his time telling his close friend and carer Kelly stories from his past and drawing pictures of beach landscapes.

Battling through with his fading memory and the modern changes to the world, he embarks on a journey to return to the place of his fondest childhood memories, one of which being the beach.

Filming for the final production will take place in the new year and will feature parts of Hertfordshire and stretches of Frinton beach.

The film’s producer Kaz Strange, 21, who is originally from Walton, said the team are ready to start filming on February 12.

FILM CREW: Kaz and the rest of the student team

He said: “As a group we decided the location we should attempt to get to should be a beach location where Desmond was evacuated as a child during the Second World War.

“So already knowing Frinton and Walton really well and reading into its background during the war time, we decided this would be the perfect location for the beach scene.

“I come back to Frinton and Walton whenever I get the chance.

“I enjoy coming home, seeing friends and family and taking my dog for a walk and when you’re away you really do notice and miss the clear, coastal air.”

The group of eight students is hoping to have the film completed by next year but need to raise £2,000 to fund the project.

To donate to the group’s fund to ensure filming can go ahead head to indiegogo.com/projects/retired-not-expired-short-film or to keep up to date with their progress search Retired Not Expired film.