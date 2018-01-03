A FISH merchant with more than 60 years of experience in the trade has been shortlisted for a top award.

Ken Green, owner of Ken Green Fish Merchants based in Clacton High Street, has been shortlisted in East of England Co-op’s Producer of the Year Awards 2018.

Ken is the fifth generation of his family to work in the industry and says it is his ‘destiny’ to work in the trade.

He said: “I am a fish merchant by profession but I have remained a fisherman at heart.

“I have over 60 years of experience in the trade and I am immensely proud that my fish shop and I are still going strong.

“I must say, my diet of mainly fish has put me in good stead.”

“Despite fish shops closing down around me, I have remained as stubborn as ever and refused to shut up shop.”

The competition is being hosted by the East of England Co-op which celebrates growers, farmers and producers from across Essex, Norfolk and Suffolk.

As well as supplying to farm shops across East Anglia, Ken currently supplies more than 20 East of England Co-op stores weekly with fresh and frozen fish as a part of their Sourced Locally initiative.

Members of the public are being encouraged to vote for their favourite local producers.

Following the vote, the competition will be whittled down to three contestants selected from across the region, before a panel of food and farming experts visit each nominee before the winner is announced in March.

Co-op boss Roger Grosvenor said: “Producer of the Year celebrates the hard-working local people behind the great-tasting products our customers see on our shelves.

“Food provenance is incredibly important to the East of England Co-op and we are proud to stock hundreds of fantastic produce from across the region as part of our Sourced Locally campaign.

“Our shortlisted producers are eager to make it to the final.

“I would like to urge everyone to take two minutes to vote and show your support for some of Essex’s best-loved food businesses.”

Voting closes on Wednesday, January 31.

To cast your vote visit eastofengland.coop/poty2018.