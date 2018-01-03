TENDRING’S own New Year’s honours list has paid tribute to our district’s community heroes.

The 17 recipients of this year’s Pride of Tendring Awards, which is now in its sixth year, are revealed today.

A special ceremony will be held at Clacton’s Princes Theatre on February 23, when all the recipients will be officially recognised and presented with their accolades.

The initiative is aimed at highlighting those deserving stalwarts from all walks of life who have made a real difference to others in the community.

The awards are run by Tendring Council and supported by the Clacton, Frinton and Walton Gazette, Harwich and Manningtree Standard and East of England Co-operative Funeral Service in Clacton. Dong Energy is sponsoring the event.

Tendring councillors were given the chance to put forward their own nominations and as always the nominees represent a wide variety of groups and organisations from across the area.

They include men and women of all ages who do so much good work in and for their communities, and richly deserve the accolades.

Council chairman Mark Platt thanked all those who have supported the event again this year.

“There are so many deserving people in our community and the nominations for the Pride of Tendring Awards continue to flood in from right across the district,” he said.

“The overall standard is once again as high as ever and this is our opportunity to honour some of those who do so much for others.

“Many have been giving of the time and efforts over many years benefitting the most vulnerable people in the community. The award winners are truly amazing people who do not look for any reward for their actions.”

Mr Platt said the announcement of the awards was a positive way to start the New Year and he is looking forward to meeting all those who are to be honoured at the Princes Theatre in February.

The winners are Jean White and Daphne West (known as the Litter Ladies of Frinton), Antony Sanders, Harwich Secret Gardens, Mad About Theatre, Jim Blight, Juliet Roberts, Karlie McGregor, Lesley Ann Stronge, the Maybush Inn volunteers, Brightlingsea litter pickers, Monica Lindsey Groves, Beryl Hurst, Ellen Chubb, Patrisha Turner, Steve Houston, Tim Sutton and Alix Sheppard.