A SCHOOL has donated food to the needy by operating a reverse advent calendar.

Pupils at St Andrew’s C of E Primary School, in Weeley, donated items for a local foodbank each day throughout December.

The aim of the initiative was to get the children to think about giving food to people in need and to understand the true meaning of Christmas.

The youngsters’ generous gifts were delivered to the food bank at the Tesco superstore in Clacton.