SAMARITANS will be visiting Clacton town centre every week to offer help to those in need.

Colchester and Tendring Samaritans have been visiting Clacton, Jaywick and Walton with their Samaritan support van on a regular basis.

But it will now be visiting Clacton Town Square every Thursday from 10am and noon.

Karen Thompson, fundraising co-ordinator and part of the Samaritans outreach team, said: “There is so much need in and around Clacton, but we have realised that many members of the public really don’t know about us.

“We have found that those who do, quite often feel they would like to talk to us.”

The charity provides support to anyone in emotional distress, who is struggling to cope or at risk of suicide.

To get in touch with the Samaritans call 116 123.