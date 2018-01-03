A MIRACLE baby who stunned her parents by coming back from the brink of death just minutes after her life support machine was turned off has inspired her father into raising thousands of pounds to help sick children.

Heartbroken parents Lee and Francesca Moore-Williams kissed their baby daughter goodbye before making the devastating decision to switch off the machine keeping her alive.

But miraculously little Bella began breathing on her own and has since made an incredible recovery.

The family had been told their daughter probably had mitochondrial disease, which is terminal, but she actually suffers with biotinidase deficiency – a genetic disorder which affects just one in every 60,000 births.

At the final hour, she began responding to treatment and must now take tablets to manage her condition for the rest of her life.

Lee and Francesca, from Clacton, celebrated Bella’s second birthday this month.

During Bella’s treatment at Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge, her parents were supported by the Sick Children’s Trust, a charity which allowed them to stay in nearby accommodation.

BEST FRIENDS: Bella Moore-Williams at home in Clacton with big brother Bobby

Lee, who works for a building supplier, has since enlisted the help of colleagues and friends to raise money to support the trust. The trust has now built a shelter for outdoor toys kept at Acorn House, the accommodation based in the hospital’s grounds which meant Bella’s parents could stay just minutes away from her ward.

The shelter keeps the toys clean and dry, ready for use by children staying at Acorn House with their families.

Lee said: “When my little girl was extremely poorly and being treated at Addenbrooke’s Hospital, my wife and I stayed at Acorn House for over a month.

“Without this home from home I am not sure how we would have coped, so Keyline Colchester was delighted to support the Sick Children’s Trust and provide materials for the toy shed.

“It is great to hear the shelter has made a difference.”

The thankful father had already raised more than £4,000 for Acorn House by completing a 16-mile bike ride and holding a charity day at Colchester United.

Acorn House manager Abi Abdel-aal said: “Acorn House becomes a home from home for many families whose lives get thrown into complete turmoil when their child becomes seriously ill.

“Not only do we support parents of critically ill children, but siblings too, who like to play in the garden.

“The store is so useful and very much appreciated by the staff team and the families that we support, as the outside toys can be kept much cleaner and are protected from the elements and the birds.

“We couldn’t have done this without the generous donation of supplies from Keyline and the funds from another appreciative family that paid for a local carpenter to construct it.

“On behalf of all the families we support, we’d like to say a huge thank you.”