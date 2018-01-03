THE chairman of Tendring Council has awarded a school a trophy in recognition of their summer reading challenge.

Pupils at Burrsville Infant School were handed the trophy by Councillor Mark Platt earlier in the month.

Each week the pupils took part in a reading race and rewards were handed to the class that had read the most.

Head of School Katie Siggery said: "I would just like to say how proud I am that so many of our children took part in the summer reading challenge.

"Reading is such an important skill as it underpins all learning and is essential for daily life.

"At Burrsville, we want children to develop a love of books and encourage them to read every day.

"Each week all classes take part in the reading race and rewards are given to the class who have read the most.

"We also have a PAT dog who visits the children and enjoys listening to them read."