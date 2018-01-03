A KIND-HEARTED animal lover saved an abandoned pet bunny after it was dumped in the rain in the early hours of the New Year.

Owner of St Osyth-based Greenland Grove animal sanctuary Carol Jacobs found the underweight rabbit in a broken cat carrier box at 12.45am on Monday.

The rabbit, who has been named Joe, was found starving to death.

Carol was forced to feed the animal using a syringe.

She said: “We work until really late at the sanctuary. I was walking around doing the last checks but I didn’t see the box until about 12.45am.

“I saw this cat carrier on the step.

“I thought someone had just left some stuff out there for us, but inside the carrier there was a huddled rabbit which was covered in rain and soaking wet.

Carol, 53, said: “We don’t know how long it has been there for.

“It was just left there – it was so upsetting.

“We’ve got a fox at the sanctuary so it must’ve been so scared at that point, and the weather was so bad - it was raining really hard.

“The next morning we started giving it critical care."

Carol took the helpless rabbit to the vets on Tuesday where it was given life-saving surgery.

It is now safely in a dry hutch at the sanctuary.

Carol added: “If the people who left him couldn’t afford vet bills or things like that they could have brought him here and we would have looked after him.

“But it’s a happy ending to the story.”