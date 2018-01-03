SUPERMARKET bosses are set to increase the size of a secure service yard at a store in Clacton following an increase in thefts from its delivery vans.

Tesco Stores has applied to Tendring Council for permission to increase the size of the service area next to its Brook Retail Park store.

The move would lead to the loss of 12 bays from the existing customer car park and would see an extension to the existing 2.7metre high fence.

A design statement by planning agent David Farage said: “Tesco can park their fleet of delivery vehicles within the secure yard during the day whilst deliveries are being carried out but overnight when all vans have returned, some have to park in the car park.

“Recently, Tesco have experienced a growing number of thefts of catalytic converters and other vandalism to their fleet of delivery vans and are reviewing security measures at a number of stores.

“The type of yard enclosure varies from solid brick walls to close boarded timber fences and from metal palisade fencing to open mesh paladin.

“Generally, Tesco have found that a metal mesh fence of a suitable height acts as the best deterrent because the fence allows the yard to be monitored more easily for illegal activities.”

The report added the proposal will not affect the operational use of the customer car park which has “sufficient spaces to suit customer demand”.

A decision on the application is expected to be made by Tendring Council on February 7.