Losing your sight is something everyone dreads. But if the worst happens, just how difficult is it to cope with the everyday situations most of us take for granted?

MP GILES WATLING took to the streets of Clacton to find out for himself.

As I was guided out into Clacton town centre, I wore a total blackout blindfold to give me the full experience of being blind.

I was accompanied by Siobhan Meade, a wonderful lady who has been pretty much totally blind since birth.

She and her two companions, Pete Mills and Gill Jones, instructed me and informed me of the problems the totally and partially blind face.

It was a very informative and extremely unnerving experience, particularly when my guide left me to find my own way.

With my right hand holding the stick at waist level in front of me, index finger pointing down the flat side of the handle in the recommended way and rolling the ball end of the stick from side to side, I set off.

I immediately found how useful the tactile surfaces near junctions are. They inform the blind of the proximity of the road and give a guide as to where the kerb ends.

I then found a crossing which had a dropped kerb without a tactile surface.

I was stopped by my companions and shown that I was about to step out into the busy traffic.

The fixed hazards I found were road signs, a bicycle rack set across the pavement – with a bicycle attached – and various lampposts and railings. Particularly difficult was a set of roadworks on the pavement which necessitated following railings out into the street and back to the pavement again where I ran into the very confusing covered market.

Most confusing and most unnecessary were the plethora of ‘A’ boards.

These can never be guaranteed to be in the same place twice and therefore can’t be memorised. They are also often randomly placed, some by the shop front and some by the kerb.

One shop had no fewer than three of these traps set in a staggered pattern.

Some of the ‘A’ boards had a space between their legs which proved deceptive, allowing the stick to go unhindered below the sign, creating a perfect trap as one walks straight into the sign above.

It is this experience which spurred me to write this piece and make a plea to shopkeepers.

Please, please be considerate when placing your ‘A’ boards outside your premises. I realise the need to advertise, but perhaps they could be placed only by the shopfront and perhaps, sometime soon, town planners could build in a tactile line beyond which it would be illegal to place an ‘A’ board.

Finally, I would like to organise a blindfolded walk for shopkeepers in one of our town centres – I think they would find it very eye-opening!

If you would like to take part, please contact me at giles.watling.mp@parliement.uk.