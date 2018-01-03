DEVELOPERS have lambasted council bosses for years of “bureaucracy, very poor decision-making and red tape” that is preventing new homes being built.

Tendring Council leader Neil Stock had hit out at developers for “land-banking” building sites without starting work in order to get permissions for other sites.

During an interview with the BBC, Mr Stock highlighted the lack of work at a site in Mistley.

But developer City & Country said it was “staggered” that the council would suggest it is “land-banking” the site and instead criticised the council for years of bureaucracy and red tape.

The developer said it originally applied for permission to build 300 homes on the site in May 2015, but the council failed to meet deadlines for making decisions.

Permission was finally agreed in July 2016 after City & Country threatened to go to appeal.

Following amendments to the plans, a new application then had to be submitted, which was refused by the council in August.

A spokesman for City & Country said the accusation that it was land-banking was “staggering”.

He said: “It is extremely frustrating that in this instance we have been thwarted by over two years of council bureaucracy, very poor decision-making and planning red-tape.”

The spokesman called for a “wholesale change in the planning system”.

Mr Stock had also called for a fundamental look at planning and how it works.

Tendring Council leader - Neil Stock

Earlier this year Tendring Council said it had met the Government’s target of a 5.1-year supply of housing land, but because developers have not yet completed approved schemes, the planned houses do not count towards the total figure.

That led to Government inspectors ruling against the council over appeals to build 132 homes off Sladburys Lane in Clacton and 175 homes in Centenary Way.

In both cases the inspector said the council was unable to show a five-year supply of housing land.

Mr Stock said: “You can’t blame developers for exploiting a loophole that they manage to find.

“The loop hole they have found is that they can land-bank.

“They can get permission on land with no intention of developing it any time soon.

“They get permission put it in the bank and go on to the next site and get permission for that one.”