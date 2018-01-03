THIS year’s Beauty and the Beast pantomime has become the most successful production to ever be put on at Clacton’s Princes Theatre.

The popular panto, starring Towie’s Dan Osborne and a West End cast, attracted 12,898 people – 431 more than the previous box office record of 12,467 set by Sleeping Beauty last year.

It is the fourth time that audience figures have topped the 12,000 mark, with Peter Pan first pulling in 12,143 customers in 2013.

Audiences have continued to rise since professional pantos were first introduced at the Tendring Council-run theatre in 2009 when 5,618 tickets were sold.

Council leisure boss Mick Skeels said: “It was a new venture when the Princes Theatre decided to put on a professional pantomime nine years ago but since then we have managed to grow audience figures by more than 7,000 people.

“This is a fantastic achievement and a credit to all those involved both behind the scenes and on stage.

“We have a tried and tested formula working with Polka Dot Pantomimes and we have continued to bring the audiences through the doors at a consistently high level year after year.

“It just goes to show that panto is still very much a thriving British Christmas tradition.”

The council now hopes audience figures at next winter’s panto – Peter Pan – will top 13,000 for the first time.