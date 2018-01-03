TWO brothers and a sister have said goodbye to their family-run garage after servicing thousands of cars and bikes over more than 45 years – including for movie superstars such as Sir Roger Moore and Sir Christopher Lee, and Clacton soul singer Sade.

Kevin and Steven Legg and their sister Gillian Rogers have been part of Forbourn Motors, in High Street, Thorpe, since 1972.

But the family has finally decided to hang up their monkey-wrenches and the site is now set to be redeveloped.

Kevin, 64, said: “We have had a few famous people use our garage including Roger Moore, Christopher Lee and Sade, among others.

“It seems they liked to use the small garages to keep out of the limelight."

“We have seen many changes over the years, with more electronics on the vehicles, which seems to be geared up more for main dealers and not the small garages.

“We came down from Ilford in October 1972, Bob and Eileen, our parents, Steven, me and our sister Gillian.

“We became Opel dealers for a short while, then in the 1970s we became Saab dealers. After leaving Saab, we went to Renault in the 80s.

“After that we concentrated on repairing and selling cars and motorcycles as well as being an MOT testing station.

“We also sold petrol for over 38 years, but sadly in the end we found it was not economical to sell petrol anymore.”

He added: “We have been very fortunate to have many happy years at the garage and are grateful to all our many lovely customers for all their support.”

The garage and workshop will be demolished to make way for new homes and a shop.