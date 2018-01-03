RESIDENTS fear plans for 280 homes, offices and a new school on farmland will “dramatically” change the feel of their village.

Developers have submitted outline plans for land south of Thorpe Road, in Weeley.

They include a new primary school, 56-place early years nursery, 3,000sqm of office buildings, public open space, a footbridge over the railway and access from Thorpe Road.

Resident Lisa Finch, of Second Avenue, said the homes would put substantial pressure on local roads.

She added: “It is already impossible to travel to work during peak times as the roads in and out of the area are completely gridlocked.

“Putting substantial, increased pressure on the highway system through increasing the number of vehicles requiring its use will have a negative impact and prevent residents from getting to and from work safely and within a reasonable time.

“Weeley residents have already accepted substantial planning and new developments, including several new homes in the first-phase of development of the land to the south of Thorpe Road.

“This further extension will dramatically change the landscape of our village, and the loss of land, trees and an area which supports wildlife, will be felt for years to come.

“This is disappointing at best, and a great shame for future generations of the village.

“Over-development is a real issue in this case and, if successful, this will dramatically change the look and feel of the village.”

Tendring councillor Jeff Bray , who represents the ward, said: “This is the wrong place for the development with all that traffic coming on to Thorpe Road.

“That many homes on that site will make our rural community feel extremely urban.

“Residents would prefer that if there has to be new homes, they are built on the car boot site opposite McDonald’s.”

A planning statement by agent Rose Builders said the site is already allocated for homes in Tendring Council’s draft Local Plan.

It added: “When delivered, the scheme will ensure the delivery of much needed housing, including affordable housing, job opportunities and school places.”

“Existing public rights of way to and from the site will be utilised and a footbridge is proposed to replace the unattended crossing point.

“This will result in a substantial safety upgrade that is only likely to be funded through the residential development of the site.

“Without such development, there is a concern that the crossing will be closed for safety reasons.”

A decision on the application is due to be made by Tendring Council by March 16.