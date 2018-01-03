START the year on the right foot by completing 24 hours of physical activity for St Helena Hospice.

The charity's annual Around the Clock Challenge is back, giving you a chance to redeem yourself of December's food sins.

Sarah Phillips, challenges fundraiser, said: “Our Around The Clock Challenge is a great way to burn off all the indulgences of the festive season, while ticking off a few new year resolutions; including the old favourites, being more charitable and being more active.

“The best thing is you do your own choice of activity wherever and whenever you can throughout January for a total of 24 hours. Even walking the dog counts.

"You could do it as a personal challenge or maybe get your work colleagues, aerobics class, gym buddy or sports team to do it with you."

Participants can log their hours on an app or keep a paper log which you will receive in an information pack once you sign up.

The challenge costs £10 to enter and the hospice is asking for a minimum of £24 sponsorship – equating to just £1 per hour of activity.

The sponsorship amount could cover the cost of home cooked meals for one of the patients staying at the hospice’s Inpatient Unit for two days.

Sign up by clicking here. For more information email, events@sthelenahospice.org.uk or call 01206 931468.