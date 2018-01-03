A FATHER fulfilled his dying wish to be his son’s best man just two days before losing his short battle with cancer.

Gary Pullen, 57, of The Greenway, Great Clacton, passed away just a month after he was diagnosed with cancer of the liver and hip after going into hospital with what he thought was kidney stones.

He was at his son’s side for the big day after a special licence was granted by the Archbishop of Canterbury for the wedding to take place on Clacton Hospital’s St Osyth Priory ward.

Heartbroken son Charlie and fiancee Jade Davies-Lowton moved their wedding forward after tests revealed Gary had just a few weeks to live.

Charlie, who also lost mum Julie to cancer, said: “It meant a lot to me to have Dad there at my wedding and to be my best man, as I was his when he married my step-mum Lorraine.

“It was always our plan to have a big wedding and Dad was always going to be there with me, front and centre.

“Knowing him, he would have had a funny speech prepared.

“When we were told how ill Dad was, Jade suggested we move our wedding forward, and try having it at the hospital.

“I wasn’t sure how we were going make it happen, but we did with a great amount of help from chaplain Allison Cline-Dean at Colchester Hospital, dean Pauline Scott and the Clacton Hospital staff.

“When I told Dad our plan and asked him to be my best man he was so happy.

“Even though he deteriorated, he still managed to smile on the day.

“It is a day full of memories that I will hold dear forever.”

Charlie, 22, who works as a steel erector, added: “I’m sad that we won’t get to share any more memories together, but I’m so grateful for having him as my dad and I hope I make him proud.”

The big day was brought forward by another day after Gary’s condition deteriorated more quickly than expected.

Jade, 23, added: “We were surrounded by family, friends and staff, and Gary even managed a smile as Charlie said his vows.

“He sadly passed away peacefully, knowing that he got to be with us at our wedding.”

Jade also thanked Lacey’s Bridal Boutique, in High Street, Clacton, for getting her wedding dress ready in just four days.

Kerry-May Surtees, care manager for community hospitals at Anglian Community Enterprise, said staff on the ward worked hard to ensure the special wedding could take place, conducted by Rev Pauline Scott.

“The staff on the ward worked exceptionally hard to support the family in arranging this wedding,” she said.

“It was a beautiful occasion attended by close family and friends, and everyone was delighted that Gary was able to carry out his dying wish.

“Sadly, Gary passed away two days after the wedding, but I know his family will remember the ceremony with great fondness and we were very pleased to have helped make it possible.”