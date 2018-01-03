IN this week's Clacton, Frinton & Walton Gazette ... on sale now.
- Dad fulfils best man wish before losing fight for life
- Blundering councillor quits 'by mistake' in 2am email
- Don't downgrade us, plead rail passengers
- Garage to the stars family call it a day
- Teen scarred for life in New Year's Eve glass attack
- Plan for 280 homes could 'urbanise' village
- Police officers praised following drug dang conviction
- Veteran fish merchant shortlisted for award
- Teacher humbled by New Year honour
- Pride of Tendring award winners announced
Comments