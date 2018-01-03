WEEKEND train services from London will be disrupted until at least mid-March.

Braintree and Clacton services, also affecting Colchester, will leave Liverpool Street six minutes earlier than scheduled throughout the weekend of January 13.

This is as a result of Crossrail work with some lines being closed between Chadwell Heath and Shenfield all day.

Starting February 3, all lines will be closed between London Liverpool Street and Ingatestone so passengers will have to board a rail replacement bus between there and Newbury Park tube station.

According to Greater Anglia's website, this is down to continue each weekend until March 10.

Also on Sunday, February 4, there will be no trains from Liverpool Street to Colchester, Southend Victoria, Braintree and Sudbury until 7.30am because of signalling work.

